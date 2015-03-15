March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Argentinos Juniors 2 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 San Lorenzo 3 Huracan 1 Tigre 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Saturday, March 14 Sarmiento 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Independiente 1 Banfield 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Boca Juniors 2 Defensa y justicia 1 Friday, March 13 Racing Club 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Crucero del Norte 0 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 4 1 0 9 3 13 2 San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 10 4 12 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 4 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 5 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 6 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 7 River Plate 4 2 2 0 10 6 8 8 Racing Club 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 9 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 10 Independiente 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 11 Tigre 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 12 Banfield 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 13 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 13 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 15 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 4 0 7 6 7 16 Lanus 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 18 Defensa y justicia 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 19 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 20 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 21 Huracan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 22 Sarmiento 5 0 3 2 6 10 3 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 0 3 2 3 8 3 24 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 25 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 27 Nueva Chicago 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 28 Crucero del Norte 5 0 2 3 1 5 2 29 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 30 Atletico Rafaela 5 0 1 4 3 10 1 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 16 Godoy Cruz v Lanus (0030) Rosario Central v Temperley (1900) Belgrano v Aldosivi (2300) Tuesday, March 17 Arsenal v River Plate (0010) Gimnasia-La Plata v Nueva Chicago (1900)