July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 20
Argentinos Juniors 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Crucero del Norte 1 Estudiantes 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Sunday, July 19
Temperley 0 Independiente 1
Rosario Central 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Huracan 2
Tigre 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Saturday, July 18
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 2
Racing Club 2 Sarmiento 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 5
Boca Juniors 2 Quilmes 1
Defensa y justicia 2 Nueva Chicago 1
Olimpo 3 Aldosivi 1
Friday, July 17
Banfield 1 Belgrano 2
San Lorenzo 3 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 17 11 4 2 28 12 37
2 San Lorenzo 17 11 3 3 27 9 36
-------------------------
3 River Plate 17 9 7 1 33 18 34
4 Racing Club 17 9 6 2 23 12 33
5 Belgrano 17 10 3 4 23 13 33
6 Rosario Central 17 8 8 1 24 15 32
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 8 5 4 25 18 29
8 Tigre 17 7 7 3 18 13 28
9 Lanus 17 7 6 4 22 17 27
10 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 6 4 19 15 27
11 Estudiantes 17 7 6 4 18 18 27
12 Independiente 17 6 8 3 23 16 26
13 Union (Santa Fe) 17 6 8 3 27 24 26
14 Banfield 17 7 4 6 22 20 25
15 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 8 4 23 22 23
16 Aldosivi 17 6 3 8 22 26 21
17 Argentinos Juniors 17 5 6 6 14 18 21
18 Velez Sarsfield 17 5 5 7 19 19 20
19 Godoy Cruz 17 5 5 7 16 21 20
20 Temperley 17 4 6 7 12 15 18
21 Sarmiento 17 4 6 7 17 21 18
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 3 9 5 15 20 18
23 Quilmes 17 4 4 9 19 26 16
24 Defensa y justicia 17 3 6 8 16 22 15
25 Huracan 17 3 5 9 17 24 14
26 Olimpo 17 2 8 7 10 18 14
27 Crucero del Norte 17 3 4 10 14 25 13
28 Atletico Rafaela 17 2 6 9 16 30 12
29 Arsenal 17 1 5 11 7 26 8
30 Nueva Chicago 17 0 7 10 8 24 7
1-2: Copa Libertadores