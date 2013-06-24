June 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 23 Godoy Cruz 1 Boca Juniors 1 Arsenal 4 All Boys 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 River Plate 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1 San Lorenzo 2 Lanus 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Saturday, June 22 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Independiente 1 Tigre 2 Quilmes 3 Estudiantes 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Friday, June 21 Racing Club 3 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 19 12 2 5 40 21 38 2 River Plate 19 10 5 4 28 22 35 3 Lanus 19 8 9 2 26 14 33 4 San Lorenzo 19 8 8 3 26 16 32 5 Quilmes 19 8 7 4 28 22 31 6 Racing Club 19 8 5 6 24 17 29 7 Godoy Cruz 19 7 8 4 23 16 29 8 Arsenal 19 8 5 6 25 22 29 9 San Martin (San Juan) 19 7 5 7 31 28 26 10 Atletico Belgrano 19 4 11 4 14 13 23 11 Atletico Rafaela 19 5 8 6 21 23 23 12 Independiente 19 5 7 7 16 17 22 13 Tigre 19 6 3 10 22 30 21 14 Velez Sarsfield 19 4 8 7 18 20 20 15 Estudiantes 19 4 8 7 15 19 20 16 All Boys 19 5 5 9 15 24 20 17 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 5 5 9 20 30 20 18 Argentinos Juniors 19 4 6 9 13 21 18 19 Boca Juniors 19 3 9 7 13 29 18 20 Union (Santa Fe) 19 3 8 8 17 31 17