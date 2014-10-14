Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 13
Arsenal 0 San Lorenzo 0
Sunday, October 12
Newell's Old Boys 0 River Plate 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Banfield 2
Boca Juniors 2 Rosario Central 1
Independiente 1 Defensa y justicia 1
Saturday, October 11
Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 4
Atletico Belgrano 1 Quilmes 1
Velez Sarsfield 4 Olimpo 1
Friday, October 10
Lanus 3 Godoy Cruz 3
Tigre 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 11 7 4 0 23 6 25
-------------------------
2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21
3 Independiente 11 6 2 3 19 17 20
4 Racing Club 11 6 1 4 19 15 19
5 Atletico Rafaela 11 5 3 3 14 12 18
6 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17
7 Newell's Old Boys 11 4 5 2 12 12 17
8 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 12 13 17
9 Tigre 10 5 1 4 14 8 16
10 Estudiantes 11 5 1 5 14 15 16
11 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 12 14 14
12 Arsenal 11 4 2 5 11 14 14
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
14 Rosario Central 11 4 1 6 15 18 13
15 Banfield 11 3 3 5 13 14 12
16 Defensa y justicia 11 3 3 5 15 20 12
17 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10
18 Godoy Cruz 10 2 4 4 13 19 10
19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8
20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8
1: Copa Libertadores