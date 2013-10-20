Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Olimpo 2
River Plate 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Rosario Central 2 Newell's Old Boys 1
Tigre 2 Arsenal 1
Saturday, October 19
San Lorenzo 3 All Boys 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 3
Friday, October 18
Racing Club 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Argentinos Juniors 1 Estudiantes 0
Quilmes 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 12 8 2 2 18 9 26
2 San Lorenzo 12 7 2 3 19 9 23
3 Arsenal 12 6 5 1 14 7 23
4 Boca Juniors 11 6 2 3 14 12 20
5 Atletico Rafaela 12 6 2 4 15 15 20
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 4 3 14 15 19
7 Godoy Cruz 11 5 3 3 9 4 18
8 Argentinos Juniors 12 5 2 5 10 13 17
9 Lanus 12 4 4 4 17 8 16
10 Atletico Belgrano 12 4 4 4 16 13 16
11 Velez Sarsfield 12 4 4 4 14 12 16
12 Estudiantes 12 3 7 2 10 8 16
13 River Plate 12 4 3 5 8 7 15
14 Tigre 12 4 3 5 10 12 15
15 Rosario Central 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
16 Quilmes 12 4 2 6 7 15 14
17 All Boys 12 2 5 5 9 12 11
18 Olimpo 12 2 5 5 13 18 11
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 3 2 7 6 14 11
20 Racing Club 12 0 2 10 3 20 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0015)