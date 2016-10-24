Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 23
Atletico Tucuman 2 Boca Juniors 2
Banfield 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Huracan 0
Rosario Central 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
San Lorenzo 1 Estudiantes 2
Tigre 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Saturday, October 22
River Plate 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Belgrano 0
Quilmes 1 Lanus 0
Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0
Temperley 0 Independiente 1
Friday, October 21
Sarmiento 1 Olimpo 1
Talleres 2 Defensa y Justicia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 7 6 1 0 14 3 19
2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 2 0 8 2 17
3 River Plate 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
4 Racing Club 7 4 2 1 12 5 14
-------------------------
5 San Lorenzo 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
6 Independiente 7 4 2 1 7 4 14
7 Boca Juniors 7 3 3 1 13 6 12
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 3 2 2 6 4 11
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 2 2 5 3 11
10 Banfield 7 3 2 2 8 8 11
-------------------------
11 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 6 6 10
12 Atletico Tucuman 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
13 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 6 10 10
14 Lanus 7 2 3 2 5 3 9
15 Tigre 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
16 Quilmes 7 2 3 2 7 9 9
17 Rosario Central 7 2 2 3 9 7 8
18 Talleres 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
19 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
20 Temperley 7 2 2 3 4 7 8
21 Patronato 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
22 Huracan 7 1 3 3 5 6 6
23 Olimpo 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
24 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6
26 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 5 9 6
27 Belgrano 7 1 3 3 3 7 6
28 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 0 5 5 12 6
29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3
30 Arsenal 7 0 2 5 5 16 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, October 25
Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (0000)