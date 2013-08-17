Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday Saturday, August 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Rosario Central 1 Friday, August 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0 Arsenal 3 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 4 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 8 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 9 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 9 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 12 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 13 River Plate 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 14 Rosario Central 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 15 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 16 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 16 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 18 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 19 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 17 San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (2315) Sunday, August 18 Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Belgrano (1900) Tigre v Racing Club (1900) Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2110) Monday, August 19 Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0015) All Boys v Velez Sarsfield (2100) Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)