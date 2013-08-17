Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 17
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Rosario Central 1
Friday, August 16
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0
Arsenal 3 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
4 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Estudiantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
8 Lanus 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
9 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
11 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
13 River Plate 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
14 Rosario Central 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
15 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
16 All Boys 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
18 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
19 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
20 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 17
San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (2315)
Sunday, August 18
Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Belgrano (1900)
Tigre v Racing Club (1900)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2110)
Monday, August 19
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0015)
All Boys v Velez Sarsfield (2100)
Lanus v Estudiantes (2315)