Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 1 Banfield 0 Saturday, September 13 Independiente 5 Quilmes 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0 San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Tigre 4 Rosario Central 1 Friday, September 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16 ------------------------- 2 Independiente 7 5 0 2 13 10 15 3 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 1 2 9 5 13 4 Lanus 7 4 1 2 9 6 13 5 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12 6 Atletico Rafaela 7 4 0 3 10 10 12 7 Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 10 11 10 8 Estudiantes 7 3 0 4 9 8 9 9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9 11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 8 9 12 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 13 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 15 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7 16 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 17 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 11 14 6 18 Banfield 7 2 0 5 5 9 6 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 20 Olimpo 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 14 Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115) Monday, September 15 Arsenal v River Plate (0030) Newell's Old Boys v Olimpo (2330)