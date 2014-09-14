Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Atletico Belgrano 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Lanus 1 Banfield 0
Saturday, September 13
Independiente 5 Quilmes 3
Atletico Rafaela 1 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Tigre 4 Rosario Central 1
Friday, September 12
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16
-------------------------
2 Independiente 7 5 0 2 13 10 15
3 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 1 2 9 5 13
4 Lanus 7 4 1 2 9 6 13
5 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 9 6 12
6 Atletico Rafaela 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
7 Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 10 11 10
8 Estudiantes 7 3 0 4 9 8 9
9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 5 8 9
12 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 2 3 8 8 8
13 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 10 13 8
14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
15 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
16 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
17 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 11 14 6
18 Banfield 7 2 0 5 5 9 6
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 3 3 5 9 6
20 Olimpo 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 14
Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2115)
Monday, September 15
Arsenal v River Plate (0030)
Newell's Old Boys v Olimpo (2330)