April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, April 29
Atletico Belgrano 0 All Boys 1
Sunday, April 28
River Plate 1 Quilmes 1
Independiente 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Newell's Old Boys 4 Racing Club 3
Saturday, April 27
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 0
Estudiantes 1 Boca Juniors 0
San Lorenzo 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 11 8 1 2 23 14 25
2 Lanus 10 6 4 0 15 4 22
3 River Plate 11 6 3 2 14 10 21
4 Quilmes 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
5 Godoy Cruz 11 4 5 2 11 9 17
6 Atletico Rafaela 10 4 4 2 15 9 16
7 Arsenal 11 4 4 3 12 12 16
8 All Boys 11 4 3 4 13 11 15
9 Racing Club 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 3 4 15 18 15
11 Atletico Belgrano 11 3 5 3 9 8 14
12 San Lorenzo 11 3 5 3 10 10 14
13 Tigre 10 4 1 5 14 16 13
14 Independiente 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
15 San Martin (San Juan) 11 2 5 4 16 17 11
16 Union (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 10 14 11
17 Velez Sarsfield 10 2 3 5 8 10 9
18 Boca Juniors 11 1 6 4 8 17 9
19 Estudiantes 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
20 Argentinos Juniors 11 1 4 6 5 13 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, April 30
Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (0015)