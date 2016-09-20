Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 19
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Atletico Rafaela 1
Tigre 1 Huracan 1
Sunday, September 18
Racing Club 1 Defensa y Justicia 1
Atletico Tucuman 0 Estudiantes 2
Belgrano 0 Olimpo 0
Godoy Cruz 1 Boca Juniors 1
River Plate 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Temperley 1 Arsenal 1
Saturday, September 17
Sarmiento 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Aldosivi 1 Banfield 3
Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Quilmes 1 Independiente 1
Rosario Central 2 Patronato 1
San Lorenzo 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday, September 16
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Talleres 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 River Plate 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
3 San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
4 Independiente 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
-------------------------
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
6 Newell's Old Boys 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
7 Union (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
9 Atletico Tucuman 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
10 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 0 1 2 1 6
-------------------------
11 Racing Club 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
12 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
13 Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Temperley 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
15 Lanus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
16 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
17 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
17 Rosario Central 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
19 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
20 Huracan 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
20 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
22 Olimpo 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
23 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
24 Defensa y Justicia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
25 Talleres 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
26 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
27 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
27 Tigre 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
29 Belgrano 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
30 Patronato 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana