Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 23
Belgrano 1 Tigre 2
Estudiantes 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Saturday, November 22
Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 San Lorenzo 0
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 4
Friday, November 21
Banfield 3 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 16 9 6 1 30 10 33
-------------------------
2 Lanus 17 10 3 4 26 21 33
3 Racing Club 16 10 2 4 25 16 32
4 Independiente 16 9 3 4 29 22 30
5 Estudiantes 17 8 4 5 19 17 28
6 Boca Juniors 16 8 3 5 20 18 27
7 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 20 25
8 Newell's Old Boys 16 6 6 4 19 19 24
9 Tigre 17 7 2 8 25 21 23
10 Velez Sarsfield 17 6 4 7 19 20 22
11 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 31 35 21
12 Banfield 17 5 5 7 21 19 20
13 San Lorenzo 17 6 2 9 20 22 20
14 Arsenal 16 5 5 6 17 20 20
15 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19
16 Defensa y justicia 17 5 4 8 19 28 19
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 17 4 6 7 11 15 18
18 Rosario Central 17 5 3 9 18 23 18
19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15
20 Quilmes 17 2 6 9 17 27 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Boca Juniors v Independiente (2210)
Monday, November 24
Racing Club v River Plate (0030)
Tuesday, November 25
Newell's Old Boys v Arsenal (0030)