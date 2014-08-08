Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, August 8 Godoy Cruz 3 Banfield 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Defensa y justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, August 8 Rosario Central v Quilmes (2330) Saturday, August 9 Defensa y justicia v Racing Club (2330) Sunday, August 10 Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (1815) Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (2130) Monday, August 11 Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100) Tigre v Velez Sarsfield (2330)