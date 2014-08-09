Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
Rosario Central 3 Quilmes 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Defensa y justicia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
20 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
Defensa y justicia v Racing Club (2330)
Sunday, August 10
Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (1815)
Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (2130)
Monday, August 11
Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100)
Tigre v Velez Sarsfield (2330)