Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 15
Godoy Cruz 4 Tigre 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 11 7 4 0 23 6 25
-------------------------
2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21
3 Independiente 11 6 2 3 19 17 20
4 Racing Club 11 6 1 4 19 15 19
5 Atletico Rafaela 11 5 3 3 14 12 18
6 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17
7 Newell's Old Boys 11 4 5 2 12 12 17
8 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 12 13 17
9 Tigre 11 5 1 5 17 12 16
10 Estudiantes 11 5 1 5 14 15 16
11 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 12 14 14
12 Arsenal 11 4 2 5 11 14 14
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13
14 Rosario Central 11 4 1 6 15 18 13
15 Godoy Cruz 11 3 4 4 17 22 13
16 Banfield 11 3 3 5 13 14 12
17 Defensa y justicia 11 3 3 5 15 20 12
18 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10
19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8
20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 17
Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (2110)
Quilmes v Atletico Rafaela (2330)
Saturday, October 18
Banfield v Estudiantes (1800)
San Lorenzo v Independiente (1900)
Defensa y justicia v Lanus (2330)
Sunday, October 19
Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (1800)
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1800)
River Plate v Atletico Belgrano (2115)
Monday, October 20
Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0030)
Tigre v Arsenal (2330)