Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 15 Godoy Cruz 4 Tigre 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 11 7 4 0 23 6 25 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 11 6 3 2 17 11 21 3 Independiente 11 6 2 3 19 17 20 4 Racing Club 11 6 1 4 19 15 19 5 Atletico Rafaela 11 5 3 3 14 12 18 6 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 2 4 15 11 17 7 Newell's Old Boys 11 4 5 2 12 12 17 8 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 12 13 17 9 Tigre 11 5 1 5 17 12 16 10 Estudiantes 11 5 1 5 14 15 16 11 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 12 14 14 12 Arsenal 11 4 2 5 11 14 14 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 9 10 13 14 Rosario Central 11 4 1 6 15 18 13 15 Godoy Cruz 11 3 4 4 17 22 13 16 Banfield 11 3 3 5 13 14 12 17 Defensa y justicia 11 3 3 5 15 20 12 18 Atletico Belgrano 11 2 4 5 12 16 10 19 Quilmes 11 1 5 5 13 19 8 20 Olimpo 11 2 2 7 7 15 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 17 Gimnasia-La Plata v Olimpo (2110) Quilmes v Atletico Rafaela (2330) Saturday, October 18 Banfield v Estudiantes (1800) San Lorenzo v Independiente (1900) Defensa y justicia v Lanus (2330) Sunday, October 19 Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (1800) Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1800) River Plate v Atletico Belgrano (2115) Monday, October 20 Godoy Cruz v Boca Juniors (0030) Tigre v Arsenal (2330)