Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 Boca Juniors 1 Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 4 Atletico Rafaela 1 San Lorenzo 1 Quilmes 0 Saturday, February 22 Arsenal 3 Racing Club 1 All Boys 1 Olimpo 0 Lanus 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 1 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 ------------------------- 3 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 4 Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 5 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 6 Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 7 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 0 1 3 3 6 9 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 10 Tigre 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 11 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 12 River Plate 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 13 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 14 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 15 Lanus 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 16 All Boys 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 18 Racing Club 4 1 0 3 4 5 3 19 Argentinos Juniors 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 20 Quilmes 4 0 0 4 0 6 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 24 Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (0030) Godoy Cruz v Rosario Central (2000) Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2215) Tuesday, February 25 Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Belgrano (0030)