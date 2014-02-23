Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 23
Boca Juniors 1 Estudiantes 0
Newell's Old Boys 4 Atletico Rafaela 1
San Lorenzo 1 Quilmes 0
Saturday, February 22
Arsenal 3 Racing Club 1
All Boys 1 Olimpo 0
Lanus 3 Velez Sarsfield 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
1 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
-------------------------
3 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
4 Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
5 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
6 Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
7 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
9 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
10 Tigre 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
11 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
12 River Plate 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
13 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
14 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
15 Lanus 4 1 1 2 6 9 4
16 All Boys 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
18 Racing Club 4 1 0 3 4 5 3
19 Argentinos Juniors 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
20 Quilmes 4 0 0 4 0 6 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 24
Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (0030)
Godoy Cruz v Rosario Central (2000)
Tigre v Argentinos Juniors (2215)
Tuesday, February 25
Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Belgrano (0030)