April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Olimpo 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Belgrano 1 Talleres 1 Independiente 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Estudiantes 0 Friday, April 14 Huracan 1 Arsenal 2 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 19 13 4 2 44 17 43 2 Newell's Old Boys 20 11 6 3 27 13 39 3 Estudiantes 20 11 5 4 34 19 38 4 San Lorenzo 19 11 4 4 36 25 37 5 River Plate 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 10 3 6 19 14 33 7 Banfield 19 10 3 6 26 22 33 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 8 7 4 18 12 31 9 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30 10 Talleres 19 8 6 5 21 15 30 11 Lanus 20 8 6 6 23 21 30 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 18 7 7 4 18 12 28 13 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 6 6 20 21 27 14 Rosario Central 19 6 7 6 21 18 25 15 Atletico Tucuman 19 6 6 7 21 21 24 16 Atletico Rafaela 20 6 5 9 19 20 23 17 Patronato 19 6 5 8 18 23 23 18 Godoy Cruz 19 7 2 10 19 26 23 19 Velez Sarsfield 20 6 4 10 17 29 22 20 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 21 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 16 18 21 22 Defensa y Justicia 18 5 6 7 14 18 21 23 Temperley 19 5 6 8 15 23 21 24 Sarmiento 19 5 5 9 18 22 20 25 Huracan 20 4 8 8 15 19 20 26 Aldosivi 19 4 8 7 13 20 20 27 Quilmes 19 5 4 10 14 30 19 28 San Martin (San Juan) 20 3 9 8 15 29 18 29 Belgrano 20 2 8 10 11 22 14 30 Arsenal 20 2 5 13 16 37 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Sarmiento v Racing Club (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Godoy Cruz v Banfield (1900) Atletico Tucuman v San Lorenzo (1915) Boca Juniors v Patronato (2115) Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2120) Tigre v River Plate (2315) Union (Santa Fe) v Defensa y Justicia (2330) Monday, April 17 Temperley v Rosario Central (2200) Tuesday, April 18 Gimnasia-La Plata v Aldosivi (0015)