April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 21
Newell's Old Boys 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 18 5 24
2 River Plate 10 7 3 0 24 13 24
-------------------------
3 Belgrano 10 7 1 2 16 8 22
4 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22
5 San Lorenzo 10 7 0 3 16 6 21
6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18
7 Racing Club 10 4 5 1 13 6 17
8 Newell's Old Boys 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
9 Banfield 10 5 1 4 14 13 16
10 Sarmiento 10 4 3 3 16 14 15
11 Lanus 10 4 3 3 12 11 15
12 Independiente 10 3 5 2 15 11 14
13 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14
14 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 5 2 9 10 14
15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13
16 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 3 4 11 11 12
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 13 14 12
18 Aldosivi 9 3 3 3 11 13 12
19 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
20 Estudiantes 10 3 3 4 11 15 12
21 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 8 13 10
23 Quilmes 10 2 3 5 12 18 9
24 Godoy Cruz 10 2 3 5 11 18 9
25 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7
26 Arsenal 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
27 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6
28 Nueva Chicago 10 0 5 5 7 14 5
29 Atletico Rafaela 10 0 5 5 7 15 5
30 Olimpo 10 0 5 5 2 10 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 25
Arsenal v Aldosivi (1800)