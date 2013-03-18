March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 17
Boca Juniors 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Lanus 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 River Plate 0
Racing Club 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Estudiantes 1
Saturday, March 16
Quilmes 0 Independiente 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, March 15
Tigre 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 11 1 16
2 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
3 River Plate 6 4 0 2 8 7 12
4 Quilmes 6 3 2 1 13 8 11
5 Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
6 Tigre 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
7 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 4 2 9
8 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
9 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
10 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
11 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 2 2 5 6 8
12 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 1 3 5 4 7
13 Independiente 6 2 1 3 4 5 7
14 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 3 1 8 6 6
15 Boca Juniors 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
16 All Boys 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
17 Estudiantes 6 0 3 3 8 13 3
18 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 2 8 3
19 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 3 9 2
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 0 2 4 6 13 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 18
Arsenal v San Martin (San Juan) (2210)
Tuesday, March 19
All Boys v Atletico Rafaela (0020)