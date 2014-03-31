March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Tigre 2 San Lorenzo 2
Arsenal 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 2
Lanus 2 Rosario Central 1
Saturday, March 29
Atletico Rafaela 2 Racing Club 2
Newell's Old Boys 1 Quilmes 1
Velez Sarsfield 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Friday, March 28
Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 3 2 9 6 18
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 20 14 17
3 Estudiantes 10 4 5 1 7 4 17
4 River Plate 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
5 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
6 Lanus 10 5 1 4 12 14 16
7 San Lorenzo 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
8 Olimpo 10 4 3 3 8 7 15
9 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 5 2 12 8 14
10 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 14 13 13
11 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13
12 Boca Juniors 10 3 3 4 9 9 12
13 Rosario Central 10 3 3 4 11 12 12
14 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 6 2 13 15 12
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
16 Argentinos Juniors 10 2 5 3 5 7 11
17 Tigre 10 1 7 2 4 5 10
18 Arsenal 10 3 1 6 9 13 10
19 Racing Club 10 2 2 6 10 13 8
20 Quilmes 10 2 2 6 5 10 8
1: Copa Libertadores