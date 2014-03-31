March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, March 30 Tigre 2 San Lorenzo 2 Arsenal 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 2 Lanus 2 Rosario Central 1 Saturday, March 29 Atletico Rafaela 2 Racing Club 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Quilmes 1 Velez Sarsfield 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Friday, March 28 Atletico Belgrano 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 All Boys 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 0 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 3 2 9 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 20 14 17 3 Estudiantes 10 4 5 1 7 4 17 4 River Plate 10 5 2 3 12 10 17 5 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 12 8 16 6 Lanus 10 5 1 4 12 14 16 7 San Lorenzo 10 4 3 3 10 9 15 8 Olimpo 10 4 3 3 8 7 15 9 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 5 2 12 8 14 10 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 14 13 13 11 All Boys 10 3 4 3 8 11 13 12 Boca Juniors 10 3 3 4 9 9 12 13 Rosario Central 10 3 3 4 11 12 12 14 Atletico Belgrano 10 2 6 2 13 15 12 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 16 Argentinos Juniors 10 2 5 3 5 7 11 17 Tigre 10 1 7 2 4 5 10 18 Arsenal 10 3 1 6 9 13 10 19 Racing Club 10 2 2 6 10 13 8 20 Quilmes 10 2 2 6 5 10 8 1: Copa Libertadores