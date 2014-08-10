Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Boca Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Independiente 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Saturday, August 9
Defensa y justicia 1 Racing Club 3
Friday, August 8
Rosario Central 3 Quilmes 1
Godoy Cruz 3 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Defensa y justicia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 11
Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100)
Tigre v Velez Sarsfield (2330)