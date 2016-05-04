May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 3 Banfield 0 Sarmiento 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 13 8 3 2 23 11 27 2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 14 27 3 Arsenal 13 6 3 4 18 12 21 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 13 15 21 5 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20 6 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 18 13 19 7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 1 6 18 19 19 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 2 6 21 24 17 9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16 10 River Plate 13 3 6 4 18 18 15 11 Quilmes 13 3 5 5 19 25 14 12 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 19 21 13 13 Banfield 13 2 6 5 13 18 12 14 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12 15 Sarmiento 13 2 5 6 8 17 11 Zone B 1 Lanus 13 11 1 1 24 6 34 2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 21 9 27 3 Atletico Tucuman 13 7 3 3 20 14 24 4 Huracan 13 6 2 5 17 13 20 5 Racing Club 13 5 5 3 26 24 20 6 Defensa y Justicia 13 5 3 5 22 15 18 7 Boca Juniors 13 5 3 5 14 10 18 8 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 5 4 17 17 17 9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 5 4 18 20 17 10 Aldosivi 13 3 5 5 17 23 14 11 Tigre 13 3 4 6 18 17 13 12 Newell's Old Boys 13 2 7 4 14 17 13 13 Temperley 13 3 4 6 12 17 13 14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 13 1 5 7 8 24 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 6 Union (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (2200) Saturday, May 7 Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (0015) Newell's Old Boys v Defensa y Justicia (1830) San Martin (San Juan) v Temperley (1830) Velez Sarsfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (1900) San Lorenzo v River Plate (2045) Racing Club v Estudiantes (2300) Sunday, May 8 Arsenal v Rosario Central (1700) Lanus v Aldosivi (1915) Atletico Tucuman v Belgrano (2045) Boca Juniors v Huracan (2130) Atletico Rafaela v Tigre (2300) Gimnasia-La Plata v Independiente (2345) Monday, May 9 Olimpo v Banfield (2200) Tuesday, May 10 Sarmiento v Patronato (0015)