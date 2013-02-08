Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
BUENOS AIRES Feb 8 Boca Juniors have welcomed back midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme seven months after he walked out of the club due to differences with former coach Julio Cesar Falcioni.
"After two and a half hours with Riquelme, the board has decided unanimously that given the player's will to resume training with the squad he should be part of (Boca's) professional squad from Monday," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference on Friday.
The former Argentina playmaker returns on the same terms as his former contract which was brought a close when he walked out in July on the opening day of the 'Final', the second of two championships in the season.
The 34-year-old quit the night Boca lost the South American Libertadores Cup final to Corinthians of Brazil in Sao Paulo.
Falcioni's contract was not renewed at the end of the "Inicial" championship in December, paving the way for the return of the club's most successful coach, Carlos Bianchi, who steered Boca to a string of titles with Riquelme as his midfield general between 1998 and 2001. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Ian Ransom)
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.