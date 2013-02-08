BUENOS AIRES Feb 8 Boca Juniors have welcomed back midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme seven months after he walked out of the club due to differences with former coach Julio Cesar Falcioni.

"After two and a half hours with Riquelme, the board has decided unanimously that given the player's will to resume training with the squad he should be part of (Boca's) professional squad from Monday," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference on Friday.

The former Argentina playmaker returns on the same terms as his former contract which was brought a close when he walked out in July on the opening day of the 'Final', the second of two championships in the season.

The 34-year-old quit the night Boca lost the South American Libertadores Cup final to Corinthians of Brazil in Sao Paulo.

Falcioni's contract was not renewed at the end of the "Inicial" championship in December, paving the way for the return of the club's most successful coach, Carlos Bianchi, who steered Boca to a string of titles with Riquelme as his midfield general between 1998 and 2001.