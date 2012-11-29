BUENOS AIRES Nov 29 Ramon Diaz, who steered River Plate to seven major trophies between 1996 and 2002, is returning to the troubled Argentine giants as coach.

"Ramon Diaz has become River Plate's new coach," the record 33-times league champions told their official website (www.cariverplate.com.ar) on Thursday.

River, struggling in the first division after their return following last year's traumatic relegation, reached agreement with Diaz the day after coach Matias Almeyda left due to lack of support from the board.

Under Diaz, River won five league titles between 1996 and 2002, the Libertadores Cup in 1996 and the South American Supercup in 1997. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)