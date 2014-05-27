BUENOS AIRES May 27 River Plate coach Ramon Diaz ended his third spell in charge of the team when he resigned out of the blue on Tuesday 10 days after they won the Argentine championship.

River said in a statement that Diaz had met with club directors and "expressed that he had fulfilled his objective and for this reason decided to part company with the club."

Diaz, 54, who also enjoyed two playing spells with River, had been in charge since late 2012 when he replaced Matias Almeyda.

"To be honest, I didn't expect this," River president Rodolfo D'Onofrio told reporters.

River won their 35th Argentine title when they beat Quilmes 5-0 to finish five points clear at the top of the so-called "Final", the second of two league championships played in the Argentine season.

It was River's first title since 2008 when Diego Simeone, whose Atletico Madrid side won the Spanish title this season, was in charge and will help heal the wounds of the Argentina giants' first ever relegation three years ago.

Diaz has won the Argentine championship six times as a coach with River, plus the Libertadores Cup and the now extinct South American Supercup. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Brian Homewood)