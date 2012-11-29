(Corrects age of Almeyda in third para)

BUENOS AIRES Nov 28 Former River Plate midfielder Matias Almeyda ended his 18 months as the Argentine club's coach on Wednesday, with two matches to go to the end of the "Inicial" championship.

"My cycle at River has finished," the former Argentina international, who had a contract until the end of the season next June, told a news conference. "I'd like to return one day as coach or director."

The 38-year-old Almeyda said he had reached agreement with club president Daniel Passarella that River needed a change of coach and that he had perceived he no longer enjoyed the support of most of the club's board.

Almeyda, a River player when they were relegated for the first time last year, took the reins and steered them back into the first division winning the Primera B Nacional second division title in June.

River, who hold a record 33 Argentine league titles, have struggled in the first division and Almeyda leaves them in mid-table with 23 points from 17 matches, 12 points behind leaders and title favourites Velez Sarsfield. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Mark Meadows)