BUENOS AIRES, July 19 With a September friendly looming for Argentina against their World Cup final conquerors Germany, coach Alejandro Sabella is aware of the urgency of a decision on his future.

Sabella, whose side lost 1-0 after extra time to Germany in the Maracana final a week ago, told reporters on Friday he would be mulling over his future this weekend and then arrange a Wednesday meeting with Argentine FA chief Julio Grondona.

"I know there are friendlies scheduled. In the middle of the week I'll talk with Julio," Sabella said.

"It's a situation that can't wait much, this weekend I'll think about it and I'll call Julio to have a meeting with him... I have to feel capable of doing (the job)," the 59-year-old said.

Argentina play Germany in Duesseldorf on Sept. 3 in a match that will serve as a warm-up for the world champions' opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland four days later. Argentina also face Brazil and Hong Kong in friendlies in October.

Argentina's World Cup squad have said they want Sabella to stay at the helm and prepare the team for the Copa America in Chile next year.

"That makes me proud but my decision doesn't depend on that... It's down to whether I feel strong enough to give 100 percent," he said.

"If I can't give the players what I ask of them, it wouldn't be honest."

Sabella said he was not analysing alterative job offers.

"If I leave the national team it won't be to work elsewhere, it will be to rest."

He added he believed Argentina played their best match of the tournament in the final.

"I think that, taking into account who our opponents were, it was our best match at the World Cup. It was very even with the clearest chances for us. We should have won it in 90 minutes, then it got harder physically," he said.

"With Germany it's hard to go blow for blow because, like great boxers, they have an extraordinary punch." (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)