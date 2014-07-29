BUENOS AIRES, July 29 Alejandro Sabella, who steered Argentina to the World Cup final in Brazil, has decided to quit as their coach, Argentine media reported on Tuesday.

The reports said the 59-year-old Sabella had told Argentine FA president Julio Grondona that he was standing down.

Argentina begin preparations for their next major tournament, the 2014 Copa America in Chile, with a friendly against World Cup winners Germany in Duesseldorf on Sept. 3. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)