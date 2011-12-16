By Brian Hagenbuch
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 Thousands of San
Lorenzo fans marched on the French embassy in Buenos Aires on
Thursday to ask for help in reclaiming land where their former
Gasometro stadium stood and which is now occupied by a giant
French-owned supermarket.
Some 2,000 fans of all ages carrying flags and banners in
the club's red and blue colours marched down the wide Avenida 9
de Julio past the Obelisco landmark chanting and banging drums
to hand a petition to the French ambassador.
"We have arrived at the embassy to give a petition to the
ambassador advising that we, the people of San Lorenzo, are
presenting a project to the Buenos Aires legislators in which we
ask for the possibility of sharing the space so that we are all
happy," club historian Adolfo Res said.
Supporters of the "Saints" hope to regain the land on
Avenida La Plata in the Boedo district of the capital after they
were forced to sell cheaply and move away from their original
ground in 1979 during the fierce military dictatorship.
It was bought by the Carrefour supermarket chain and Res
said the petition was asking them to move to another area. "They
are going to get a fee. We aren't going to go to them with empty
hands," he added.
"For a supermarket, it doesn't make any difference to go one
or two blocks away. For us it is an act of justice," Res told
reporters.
"We want to be vindicated and to have the joy that we had on
September 8th, when the city authorities declared that San
Lorenzo needed a historic restoration for the rip-off that
happened during the last military government."
The team, 10-times Argentine champions, played at various
other grounds before moving in 1993 to a new stadium, known as
the Nuevo Gasometro, with little soul in a rough area with a
high crime rate on the city outskirts.
San Lorenzo are in danger of being relegated at the end of
the season. They are 17th in the 20-team league after 19
matches, with six of their 10 losses coming at home.
(Additional reporting by Vicky Baker; writing by Rex Gowar;
Editing by Peter Rutherford)