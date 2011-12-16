BUENOS AIRES Dec 15 Thousands of San Lorenzo fans marched on the French embassy in Buenos Aires on Thursday to ask for help in reclaiming land where their former Gasometro stadium stood and which is now occupied by a giant French-owned supermarket.

Some 2,000 fans of all ages carrying flags and banners in the club's red and blue colours marched down the wide Avenida 9 de Julio past the Obelisco landmark chanting and banging drums to hand a petition to the French ambassador.

"We have arrived at the embassy to give a petition to the ambassador advising that we, the people of San Lorenzo, are presenting a project to the Buenos Aires legislators in which we ask for the possibility of sharing the space so that we are all happy," club historian Adolfo Res said.

Supporters of the "Saints" hope to regain the land on Avenida La Plata in the Boedo district of the capital after they were forced to sell cheaply and move away from their original ground in 1979 during the fierce military dictatorship.

It was bought by the Carrefour supermarket chain and Res said the petition was asking them to move to another area. "They are going to get a fee. We aren't going to go to them with empty hands," he added.

"For a supermarket, it doesn't make any difference to go one or two blocks away. For us it is an act of justice," Res told reporters.

"We want to be vindicated and to have the joy that we had on September 8th, when the city authorities declared that San Lorenzo needed a historic restoration for the rip-off that happened during the last military government."

The team, 10-times Argentine champions, played at various other grounds before moving in 1993 to a new stadium, known as the Nuevo Gasometro, with little soul in a rough area with a high crime rate on the city outskirts.

San Lorenzo are in danger of being relegated at the end of the season. They are 17th in the 20-team league after 19 matches, with six of their 10 losses coming at home.

(Additional reporting by Vicky Baker; writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)