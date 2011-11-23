BUENOS AIRES Nov 23 Former midfielder Leonardo Madelon, a product of San Lorenzo's youth scheme in the 1980s, has returned to the club he left 23 years ago as coach charged with salvaging their Argentine first division status.

Madelon was introduced Wednesday as successor to Omar Asad, who was fired this week with San Lorenzo, one of Argentina's traditional 'Big Five' clubs, mired in the relegation zone.

"This was never a dream. I grew up here, wearing these (red and blue striped) colours, and I always knew I'd come back," Madelon told reporters.

"(The team) don't need intensive therapy ... just to recover the mystique ... There are nine players in this squad who have been champions. We must awaken that feeling that is asleep in them."

Madelon, out of work since he resigned from Quilmes in March, made his first team debut as a teenager in 1982 when San Lorenzo were in the second division having been relegated for the first time. He was part of a brilliant side that won promotion after one season in the second division.

The Saints face relegation again since they have dropped into the bottom four places in the parallel relegations standings.

Relegation in Argentina is calculated on points averages over three seasons and, as things stand, San Lorenzo will need a playoff against a second division side at the end of the season in June to try to save their first division status.

Seven coaches have left their jobs during the 20-team Apertura championship, first of two in the Argentine season, which kicked off in August.

Boca need only five points from their remaining four matches to secure the title. San Lorenzo last won the crown in the 2007 Clausura.