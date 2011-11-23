By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 23 Former midfielder Leonardo
Madelon, a product of San Lorenzo's youth scheme in the 1980s,
has returned to the club he left 23 years ago as coach charged
with salvaging their Argentine first division status.
Madelon was introduced Wednesday as successor to Omar Asad,
who was fired this week with San Lorenzo, one of Argentina's
traditional 'Big Five' clubs, mired in the relegation zone.
"This was never a dream. I grew up here, wearing these (red
and blue striped) colours, and I always knew I'd come back,"
Madelon told reporters.
"(The team) don't need intensive therapy ... just to
recover the mystique ... There are nine players in this squad
who have been champions. We must awaken that feeling that is
asleep in them."
Madelon, out of work since he resigned from Quilmes in
March, made his first team debut as a teenager in 1982 when San
Lorenzo were in the second division having been relegated for
the first time. He was part of a brilliant side that won
promotion after one season in the second division.
The Saints face relegation again since they have dropped
into the bottom four places in the parallel relegations
standings.
Relegation in Argentina is calculated on points averages
over three seasons and, as things stand, San Lorenzo will need
a playoff against a second division side at the end of the
season in June to try to save their first division status.
Seven coaches have left their jobs during the 20-team
Apertura championship, first of two in the Argentine season,
which kicked off in August.
Boca need only five points from their remaining four
matches to secure the title. San Lorenzo last won the crown in
the 2007 Clausura.
(Editing by Frank Pingue; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)