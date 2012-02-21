Feb 21 Colon technical secretary Gabriel
Batistuta has appointed his former Argentina team Roberto
Sensini as the team's coach, the Argentine first division club
said on Tuesday.
"Roberto Sensini reached an agreement at midday with the
Colon management and after directing his first practice he will
be presented to the media at a news conference," the club from
Santa Fe said on their website (www.clubcolon.com.ar).
"We are bringing in a coach who fits the Colon project," it
quoted Batistuta, who has been part of the club's management
since December, as saying.
Sensini, who played for Argentina at three World Cups
between 1990 and 1998 including the last two with Batistuta,
replaces Mario Sciacqua who resigned at the weekend after
Colon's 2-0 defeat at All Boys in their second match of the
Clausura championship.
Sciacqua steered Colon to joint second place in the Apertura
championship in December but his team began the Clausura poorly
with a 0-0 draw at home to Arsenal.
The 45-year-old Sensini's first match in charge will be
Saturday's home meeting with Olimpo at the Elephant's Graveyard.
The former defender nicknamed "Boquita" began his playing
career at Newell's Old Boys in 1986 before spending more than a
decade in Italy with Udinese, Parma, helping them win the UEFA
Cup twice, and Lazio, with whom he won the Serie A title in
2000.
Sensini began his coaching career with Udinese in 2006. He
returned to Argentina in 2007 to take charge at Estudiantes and
moved on to Newell's in 2009, finishing a close second in that
season's Apertura championship. He has been out of work since
resigning from Newell's last April.
