BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, who narrowly missed out on a place in Argentina's World Cup squad, has been recalled for their Asia tour this month, the Argentine FA said.

Former Boca Juniors, Valencia and Newell's Old Boys midfielder Banega earned his chance after Lazio's Lucas Biglia, who played for Argentina in the World Cup in Brazil, withdrew through injury this week.

Coach Gerardo Martino boosted his tour squad to 23 by also including Genoa left back Facundo Roncaglia for friendlies against Brazil in Beijing on Oct. 11 and Hong Kong three days later. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)