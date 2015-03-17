BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Winger Maxi Rodriguez, a veteran of three World Cups, was one of three home-based players Argentina coach Gerardo Martino added to his squad for friendlies against El Salvador and Ecuador, the Argentine FA said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez has been in good form for Newell's Old Boys and is the club's top scorer with four goals in five Argentine first division matches this season.

Martino also gave two newcomers, River Plate centre back Ramiro Funes Mori and Independiente midfielder Federico Mancuello, their first international call-ups.

Mancuello gets his chance due to a leg muscle injury that has ruled Boca Juniors' Fernando Gago out for three weeks.

Martino named 22 European-based players last week.

Argentina, preparing for the Copa America in Chile which kicks off on June 11, play friendlies in the United States against El Salvador on March 28 and Ecuador three days later. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)