BUENOS AIRES Feb 14 AS Roma teenager Erik
Lamela and 31-year-old Napoli defender Hugo Campagnaro have
earned their first Argentina call-ups for a friendly against
Switzerland in Berne on Feb. 29.
Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez also earned a recall in the
18-man squad of foreign-based players named by coach Alejandro
Sabella on Tuesday, while Real Madrid's Angel Di Maria returns
from injury.
The squad will be increased in the leadup to the match with
the inclusion of players from the local league, the Argentine
Football Association said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).
The gifted Lamela has been in good form for Roma since his
transfer from relegated Argentine giants River Plate in
mid-2011.
Rodriguez, who played for Argentina at the 2006 and 2012
World Cups, last turned out for his country in the 4-0
quarter-final defeat by Germany in Cape Town in July, 2010. He
was overlooked for the Copa America in Argentina last July.
AS Roma centre back Nicolas Burdisso and Paris St Germain
midfielder Javier Pastore, both in the squad that beat Colombia
2-1 away in Argentina's last World Cup qualifier in November,
were unavailable due to injury.
Squad:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria)
Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Daniel Diaz
(Getafe), Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Federico Fernandez, Hugo
Campagnaro (both Napoli), Marcos Rojo (Spartak Moscow), Luciano
Monzon (Nice)
Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Fernando Gago,
Erik Lamela (both AS Roma), Maxi Rodriguez (Liverpool), Jose
Sosa (Metallist Kharkiv)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero
(Manchester City), Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain (both Real
Madrid), Rodrigo Palacio (Genoa)
(Reporting By Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)