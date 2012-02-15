BUENOS AIRES Feb 14 AS Roma teenager Erik Lamela and 31-year-old Napoli defender Hugo Campagnaro have earned their first Argentina call-ups for a friendly against Switzerland in Berne on Feb. 29.

Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez also earned a recall in the 18-man squad of foreign-based players named by coach Alejandro Sabella on Tuesday, while Real Madrid's Angel Di Maria returns from injury.

The squad will be increased in the leadup to the match with the inclusion of players from the local league, the Argentine Football Association said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

The gifted Lamela has been in good form for Roma since his transfer from relegated Argentine giants River Plate in mid-2011.

Rodriguez, who played for Argentina at the 2006 and 2012 World Cups, last turned out for his country in the 4-0 quarter-final defeat by Germany in Cape Town in July, 2010. He was overlooked for the Copa America in Argentina last July.

AS Roma centre back Nicolas Burdisso and Paris St Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, both in the squad that beat Colombia 2-1 away in Argentina's last World Cup qualifier in November, were unavailable due to injury.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Daniel Diaz (Getafe), Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Federico Fernandez, Hugo Campagnaro (both Napoli), Marcos Rojo (Spartak Moscow), Luciano Monzon (Nice)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Fernando Gago, Erik Lamela (both AS Roma), Maxi Rodriguez (Liverpool), Jose Sosa (Metallist Kharkiv)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain (both Real Madrid), Rodrigo Palacio (Genoa) (Reporting By Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)