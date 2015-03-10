BUENOS AIRES, March 10 Argentina coach Gerardo Martino ratified Carlos Tevez as one of his main options as central striker by picking him on Tuesday for Copa America warm-ups in the United States this month.

Martino brought Tevez back into the fold in November when his team played two friendlies in England after the Juventus striker had been overlooked by World Cup coach Alejandro Sabella since 2011.

Tevez is vying with Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain for a place in Argentina's team at the June 11-July 4 Copa America in Chile, Martino said in an interview published on Monday.

"We have three players of such quality playing one single position (for their clubs)," Martino told TyC Sports.

Argentina face El Salvador at FedEx Field in Washington on March 28 and Ecuador at the MetLife in New Jersey three days later. They also have a home warm-up with Bolivia scheduled for June 6 in San Juan.

Central defender Ezequiel Garay and winger Ezequiel Lavezzi were included in Martino's squad for the first time, having last turned out for Argentina in the World Cup final against Germany in Rio de Janeiro in July.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was given a first call-up and Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio recalled for the first time since 2011 to a 22-man squad of European-based players, while Manchester City centre back Martin Demichelis was dropped. Martino may add players from the domestic league next week.

Argentina face holders Uruguay, Paraguay and Jamaica in Group B at the Copa America.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman (UANL Tigres), Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Ezequiel Garay (Zenit St Petersburg), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Facundo Roncaglia (Genoa), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Lucas Orban, Nicolas Otamendi (both Valencia)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (Paris St-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Manchester United), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Enzo Perez (Valencia)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris St-Germain), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Carlos Tevez (Juventus) (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)