BUENOS AIRES Aug 18 Juan Roman Riquelme and Juan Sebastian Veron were recalled by Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella on Thursday in a squad of home-based players to prepare for two friendlies against arch-rivals Brazil next month.

Sabella named another squad made up of European-based players for a tour of Asia, recalling 2006 World Cup midfielder Lucho Gonzalez and 2010 defenders Jonas Gutierrez, Martin Demichelis and Nicolas Otamendi.

The 26-man squad of exiles includes Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero among the strikers but not Carlos Tevez, a controversial choice for last month's Copa America hosted by Argentina, who failed to get past the quarter-finals.

Riquelme, one of the outstanding players of the 2006 World Cup, last played for Argentina three years ago after refusing to play under Diego Maradona while Veron has not played for Argentina since the 2010 finals.

Sabella was appointed two weeks ago in succession to Sergio Batista, whose year in the job since taking over from Maradona ended after the Copa America in which Argentina lost on penalties to Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

Argentina's European-based team will play Venezuela in Calcutta on Sept. 2 and Nigeria in Dhaka four days later.

The home-based team will meet Brazil, who will pick their side from just locally-based players, at home on Sept. 14 and away two weeks later. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

