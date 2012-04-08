April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Atletico Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Saturday, April 7
All Boys 2 Tigre 0
Atlético Rafaela 3 San Martín (San Juan) 1
Banfield 2 Unión (Santa Fe) 2
Boca Juniors 2 Argentinos Juniors 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 0
Friday, April 6
Arsenal 2 Olimpo 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Independiente 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 9 6 2 1 18 8 20
-------------------------
2 Arsenal 9 5 3 1 11 6 18
3 Newell's Old Boys 9 5 2 2 10 6 17
4 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 4 1 15 8 16
5 Estudiantes 9 4 3 2 10 9 15
6 Tigre 9 4 2 3 10 7 14
7 Atletico Belgrano 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 4 2 12 11 13
9 All Boys 9 3 4 2 6 6 13
10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 6 1 13 9 12
11 Argentinos Juniors 9 3 2 4 9 9 11
12 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 1 5 11 12 10
13 Independiente 9 3 1 5 11 15 10
14 Godoy Cruz 9 1 6 2 7 9 9
15 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 3 4 10 13 9
16 Banfield 9 2 3 4 10 16 9
17 Racing Club 8 2 2 4 7 8 8
18 San Lorenzo 8 2 2 4 7 13 8
19 Lanus 9 2 1 6 8 11 7
20 Olimpo 9 2 1 6 11 19 7
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 9
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (2210)