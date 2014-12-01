BUENOS AIRES Dec 1 You will find Lionel Messi street at an intersection with Javier Mascherano if you visit the town of El Chanar in the north-western Argentine province of Tucuman.

The town has renamed a number of its streets in homage to players in the Argentina team that reached this year's World Cup final against Germany in Brazil, the Argentine FA said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

"My sister lives on Di Maria (street) and believes that's a good omen because her son plays in the same position as that player," it quoted resident Nancy Quiroga as telling the local Gaceta de Tucuman newspaper referring to Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)