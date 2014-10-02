Oct 2 Argentina's "Superclasico" between River Plate and Boca Juniors, who clash at El Monumental on Sunday (2015 GMT), is widely regarded as the world's biggest soccer derby.

Leading figures in the Argentine game, though, question the validity of this belief while there is a ban on away fans at all first division matches in a widely-criticised government attempt to curb hooligan violence.

People across the spectrum of Argentine football also question this measure when most of the violence comes from power struggles between rival factions within the barras bravas (hooligan gangs) who support the same club.

"A part of our football is missing, the visiting fans are missing," River goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero told reporters this week at an event promoting non-violence.

Club president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said: "It's world classic, the best 'clasico' in the world, but for that to be really so we need the visitors to come back.

"We can't play this classic only with home fans, we must work together for the visitors to return. Let's hope it won't take too long for that to happen."

There was a recent clash between River's biggest fan group, the Drunks of the Terraces, and rivals the West Gang. Fighting is over control of such money-making ventures as parking in the proximity of the stadium, street food stalls and ticket touting.

Media reported there would be a massive police security operation around the giant stadium that staged the 1978 World Cup final and it would cost River more than $120,000.

HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT

The match was a sellout on Thursday and Boca will be braced to play in a 100 percent hostile environment yet both sides won under similar circumstances last season when the ban was introduced.

Boca upset River 1-0 at El Monumental a year ago but River got their own back with a 2-1 victory at La Bombonera in March on their way to the title.

Both teams are under young men, former River midfielder Marcelo Gallardo and ex-Boca defender Rodolfo Arruabarrena, who made their names at the two clubs and are going into their first Superclasico as coaches having studied together for their badge.

"Although we know each other our thinking can be different, the teams are different and each will try to win. We (coaches) remain in the background," said Gallardo, who scored three goals in Superclasicos during his two spells as a River player.

Favourites River lead the championship unbeaten with 21 points from nine matches and a 21-5 goals record with Colombia's Teo Gutierrez as the league top marksman with eight.

Boca, having won 10 of their 13 points in their five matches since Arruabarrena replaced Carlos Bianchi, go into the derby after a 1-0 win over Quilmes helped them recover from their 2-1 home defeat by Racing Club last week.

Former River defender Mario Yepes, who captained Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals in July, could make his debut for South American champions San Lorenzo at home to Tigre after his FIFA registration papers came through this week. (editing by Justin Palmer)