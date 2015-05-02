(Refiles fixing headline)

By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES May 2 River Plate's trip to Boca Juniors on Sunday (2115 GMT) has all the usual ingredients of the "superclasico", Argentina's clash of giants, except for visiting fans.

The Argentine government banned visiting fans from all first division grounds last year in a bid to curb hooligan violence.

Should River score, the goal will meet with a deadly hush in La Bombonera but it will be screamed from the rooftops and in the streets of the capital by fans of Boca's bitter rivals.

River's players will need nerves of steel in the Bombonera cauldron, one of the world's most feared stadiums, to weather any setbacks as the teams fight for top place in the table, which they share going into the derby.

The match has taken on an added dimension that has been the talk of the town for the past 10 days since their unlikely pairing in the last 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

"Sunday's match will mark the temperature of the (teams') state of mind," River coach Marcelo Gallardo said.

Boca cruised through their group in South America's elite club competition, taking maximum points and earning the right to meet the worst of the second-placed teams in the first knockout round.

River, who had a miserable campaign in which they won only the last of their six group matches and scraped through, turned out to be that team -- setting up a trilogy of clashes in the space of 12 days.

Boca will visit River at El Monumental next Thursday in the first leg and host their rivals again a week later in what promises to be a passionate struggle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Following is key "superclasico" terminology:

Xeneixes: Boca's nickname, meaning Genovese in dialect after the immigrants from Genoa who settled in the La Boca barrio.

Bosteros: derogatory nickname for Boca from the word bosta, dung. La Boca used to be prone to flooding and the excrement in the sewers came back on to the streets of the barrio.

Gallinas (chickens): nickname for River since they lost 4-2 to Uruguay's Penarol in the 1966 Libertadores Cup final after leading 2-0. After River lost the next "superclasico" at home the newspaper Cronica ran a headline "This chicken run is closed for lack of eggs (balls = guts)".

Millonarios: River's nickname from the 1930s when they paid a then world record transfer fee of 35,000 pesos for striker Bernabe Ferreyra. (Editing by Ed Osmond)