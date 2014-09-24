BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 Argentina coach Gerardo Martino has suggested that controversial forward Carlos Tevez, not selected at all in three years under his predecessor Alejandro Sabella, could be in line for a recall.

Tevez was left out of the Argentina squad named on Monday for next month's friendlies against Brazil and Hong Kong but Martinez praised the Juventus forward in an interview with the TyC cable channel and left the door open for a return.

"Tevez doesn't talk a lot but says a lot on the pitch. He is performing well regularly and he is a player who has a lot in common with the Argentina team," said Martino.

"We'll see when it's convenient to call him up."

Tevez played at the 2010 World Cup but was sidelined after Sabello took over the following year.

Martino refuted reports that he had discussed Tevez with any of his players before last month's friendly in Germany, which Argentina won 4-2.

"Supposedly, I had a meeting with the players about the matter of Carlos Tevez," he said.

"There was never any type of meeting in Germany, or anywhere else, or any sort of conversation with a high-ranking player in the national team."

"In every process, and in every World Cup, there is always a player who everyone is talking about," he added.

"I remember that in 1978 that it was JJ (Juan Jose) Lopez, now it's Carlos" he added referring to the midfielder who was excluded from the squad in favour of Osvaldo Ardiles despite being hugely popular among the public. Ardiles went on to become a key player in the team which won the 1978 World Cup.

Tevez helped Juventus win Serie A last season and has scored four goals in as many matches in all competitions this season. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)