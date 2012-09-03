BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 The newlook Carlos Tevez, sharp, slim and totally dedicated to his soccer again, would be happy just sitting on the Argentina bench, the striker said on Monday.

Tevez has been overlooked by his country since his defection from Manchester City in the middle of last season and has never been called up by coach Alejandro Sabella.

Argentina face Paraguay at home on Friday and Peru away four days later in World Cup qualifiers.

Sabella, who replaced Sergio Batista last August after Argentina's Copa America ended with a penalty miss by Tevez in the quarter-final shootout against Uruguay, has said he is keeping a close eye on the striker.

"It's no drama (for me) to sit on the bench but we have to let Sabella work calmly, not with the pressure of calling me up and having to put me on the bench," Tevez told reporters.

"It's not important whether Tevez is there on not, but for the national team to play well. Today, 'Pipita' (Gonzalo Higuain), 'Kun' (Sergio Aguero) and Leo (Lionel Messi) are playing brilliantly and that's what matters," he said on arrival for a break at home in Buenos Aires.

Tevez has scored in all four of the English champions' matches this season, the Community Shield and three Premier League games.

"I had a pre-season like I hadn't had for a long time. I worked very hard, I feel good on the pitch, light, strong, fast. It compares with my first division debut," he said. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)