BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Two Argentine first division teams have been threatened by 'barras bravas' soccer hooligans if they do not get good results this weekend.

Gimnasia had their La Plata premises daubed with the graffiti 'clasico or death' on Thursday, three days after Colon discovered a similar threat of 'clasico or bullets' painted on the walls of their ground in Santa Fe.

Club president Daniel Onofri played down the threat to his team, who lost their previous derby 3-0 away to Estudiantes, saying: "No Gimnasia fan would do that, it was the action of an imbecile."

La Plata police were not available for comment but are expected to be out in force to keep order at Saturday's match at El Bosque against visiting Estudiantes in La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province.

Colon, whose best player Alan Ruiz was punched by a member of the team's barra brava fans, and later received phone threats, host bitter rivals Union in the Santa Fe derby on Saturday.

Attacking midfielder Ruiz, set to join Sporting Lisbon in June, left the city in central Argentina after the incident and is in doubt for the match as he seeks players' union support in the capital, the sports daily Ole reported.

Colon issued a statement on its website (www.clubcolon.com.ar) repudiating the incident when about 30 barra brava members turned up at Wednesday's team practice to threaten the players.

"The club's authorities and (the city's) security forces will work together so this kind of happening isn't repeated... The club president has already filed a complaint with the public prosecutor," it said.

Colon, who had begun the first division championship with three wins, have taken only five points from their last eight matches sparking coach Dario Franco's resignation last weekend.

Reserve team coach Ricardo Johansen has stepped in as caretaker.

Union won their previous derby 3-0 at Colon earlier in the season.

Franco is the 10th coach to lose his job in the 30-team first division this season.

The weekend also features the "Superclasico" between Boca Juniors and River Plate. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)