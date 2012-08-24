(Adds details)

By Rex Gowar

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 24 The Argentine government suspended 146 soccer agents on Friday in an investigation into tax evasion in player transfers involving clubs abroad.

The tax authority AFIP has been looking into what it calls irregular deals since the transfer window closed a week ago and a dozen players whose moves are under investigation have also been suspended and will miss this weekend's league programme.

"This investigation is into the businessmen of football," AFIP chief Ricardo Echegaray told a news conference.

Echegaray has written to Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Julio Grondona and Sepp Blatter, head of world soccer body FIFA, asking them not to validate questionable transfers, the AFIP said in a statement.

"(The AFIP) suspended 146 footballer representatives and go-betweens with an irregular fiscal situation since they have not declared the corresponding commission charged for the operations they took part in," it said.

It added that if club directors allowed transfers to go ahead through irregular deals and did not denounce them to the AFIP, they would be permitting tax evasion and money laundering manoeuvres.

Echegaray said the AFIP had created a mechanism whereby transfers had to be studied for their transparency before they went through.

Two controversial "three-way" transfers to Argentine first division clubs have been highlighted by the AFIP and the media.

Defender Jonathan Bottinelli joined promoted giants River Plate from fellow first division side San Lorenzo during the off-season in a transfer involving Union San Felipe, a Chilean club the 27-year-old centre back has never played for.

BLACK LIST

The AFIP said in a report on its website (www.afip.gob.ar) they had discovered the transfer was for a fee of $1.7 million to be deposited in an account in Miami and were investigating an alleged account the Chilean club has in the Virgin Islands.

Media reports said River Plate bought 60 percent of the player's rights in Argentina, a country where footballers are often the property of various agents and entrepreneurs as well as clubs.

The AFIP said it believed Bottinelli had become a free agent at the end of last season yet figured on the books of San Felipe, owned by Argentine investors.

Midfielder Ignacio Piatti joined San Lorenzo from relegated Italian side Lecce via Sud America of the Uruguayan second division, where he has never played.

The AFIP announced the creation of a "Dynamic List of Sporting Fiscal Paradises" where all clubs would be entered who had been involved in the transfer of a player who had neither emerged from their youth scheme nor played for them for at least a season.

Bottinelli and Piatti were due to meet on opposite sides when River host the Saints at the Monumental on Sunday in the league but will now miss the match while their contracts remain under review.

The AFIP said its new control mechanism would give players 10 days in which to advise it of any change in their status.

Grondona told state news agency Telam he was pleased that such an investigation was being carried out, saying: "We always wanted clarity."