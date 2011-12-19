By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 France striker David
Trezeguet has become River Plate's first recruit of the transfer
window but his official unveiling by the relegated Argentine
giants has been postponed until January, the club said on
Monday.
"Trezeguet is already a new River Plate reinforcement,
that's clear. He passed the medical revision and will sign this
week," River said on the club's official website
(www.cariverplate.com.ar).
River added that after signing Trezeguet, who was to have
been unveiled on Monday evening, was going to fly "to the United
Arab Emirates to sort out some issues he had left undone in the
Asian country" where he played for Baniyas of Dubai.
"He will be present on River's first training day of the New
Year at the Monumental stadium on Jan. 4 ... when he will be
formally presented to the media as a member of the squad and
wear the team's colours of white with a red diagonal sash for
the first time."
The Rouen-born 34-year-old, a River fan since his boyhood
in Buenos Aires, is joining the club as a free agent but has
issues to resolve concerning his contract with Baniyas whom he
joined from relegated Hercules in Spain this year.
The former Juventus ace, who helped France win the World
Cup in 1998 and the European championship in 2000, said last
week it was a dream for him to play for River in Argentina.
He is expected to make his debut for River, record 33 times
Argentine first division champions, in the Nacional B (second
tier) in February following the summer recess.