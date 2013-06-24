BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Former France striker David Trezeguet was omitted on Monday from a list of 25 players for River Plate's pre-season training starting on July 8.

Trezeguet, 35, who has been recovering from a knee operation on May 15, last played for River on March 30 during the "Final" championship that ended on Sunday.

The list posted on River's oficial website (www.cariverplate.com.ar) did not specify why Trezeguet, who supported the team as a boy growing up in Buenos Aires, had been omitted.

Local media reported he was not in coach Ramon Diaz's plans for the 2013/14 season with the Sports daily Ole saying the pair had had a tough talk on Monday morning and Trezeguet's time at River was over.

The former Monaco and Juventus striker, whose contract with River runs for another year, had been working hard on his recovery with a view to playing on.

River, whom Trezeguet helped win promotion back to the first division a year ago, were runners-up to Newell's Old Boys in the "Final" championship, second of two in the season.

The 2013/14 season is scheduled to start on the first weekend of August with the "Inicial" championship.

