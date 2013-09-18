BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 David Trezeguet, who has won some of soccer's biggest prizes, has his eyes on another after a snub from River Plate led him unexpectedly to Argentina's best team Newell's Old Boys.

Newell's are top of the "Inicial" championship as they set about retaining the Argentine title they won in last season's "Final". They took Trezeguet on loan after transferring Argentina striker Ignacio Scocco to Brazil's Internacional.

"Newell's have a specific game. It's a pleasure for me to play here because there's a gameplan with clear attacking objectives," Trezeguet said on Tuesday in what could be regarded as a dig at River coach Ramon Diaz.

Diaz told Trezeguet in July he was not part of his plans for the season, which River started as favourites. But his team are stuggling in the bottom half of the standings six points behind Newell's after seven matches.

"The squad have a lot of ambition, there's no doubt we want to win the championship," the 35-year-old, who has scored two goals in three matches for Newell's, told the sports daily Ole.

Trezeguet, 35, who grew up and began his career in Argentina, was a world and European champion with France and has won Ligue 1 twice with Monaco and Serie A twice with Juventus.

He fulfilled a boyhood ambition by playing for River and helped them win promotion back from relegation at the first attempt last year.

Trezeguet had set his heart on staying at River only to have his ambitions dashed by Diaz, who said he was building for the future and signed Colombia striker Teo Gutierrez.

Newell's visit Racing Club, who are bottom with just two points, on Friday.