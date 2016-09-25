BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Velez Sarsfield coach Christian Bassedas has handed in his resignation after a 3-0 home defeat by Racing Club on Saturday that sparked a violent reaction by hardcore fans.

Club president Raul Gamez confirmed that former Velez, Newcastle United and Argentina midfielder Bassedas had resigned but told reporters he hoped to persuade the 43-year-old to change his mind.

Velez, 10 times Argentine league champions, have lost three of their opening four matches this season.

"Bassedas is hurting, of course, and he told me he's not carrying on," Gamez was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.velezsarsfield.com.ar).

"He has a lot of love for Velez... and today he heard some things you can't hear for anyone with such feeling for the club," said Gamez, referring to fans' chants against the team.

Violent "barrabrava" hooligans tried to break into the team's changing rooms after the match and had to be dispersed by riot police using tear gas, La Nacion newspaper reported.

"I'm going to try to convince (Bassedas) to stay on until the end of the year at least and think of an alternative as coach, someone who is out of work and has the qualities we need in this difficult moment at Velez," Gamez said.

Bassedas, who was Velez's sporting director from 2008-2015 when they won three titles, took charge as coach last November.

Newell's Old Boys, who beat Atletico Tucuman 3-1, lead the standings with 10 points from four matches but can be overtaken on Sunday by Estudiantes if they beat Temperley in La Plata. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)