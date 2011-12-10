BUENOS AIRES Dec 9 Juan Sebastian Veron has delayed plans to end his glittering career until the close of the Argentine season after being persuaded to change his mind by Estudiantes team mates and fans.

Veron, who shone in Europe for a decade with Sampdoria, Parma, Lazio, Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan, was set to play his last match for Estudiantes against Union on the final weekend of the Apertura championship on Sunday.

Instead, the 36-year-old who has been plagued for months by ankle problems, told reporters in La Plata on Friday he would play for another six months and finish when the Clausura championship ends in June.

"I've taken the decision to carry on. I'm happy to stretch it to six more months at the club," said Veron, who last Sunday had told about 500 fans chanting "Veron's not going" at the club's training complex that he would think about staying on.

He said it was not a sudden decision but rather the result of talks with team mates and club staff since he said in September he would retire at the end of the Apertura.

"During this time we talked a lot and I gave them my reasons (for quitting) because I suffer a lot from my ankle and its something that limits me whatever others may say about it not showing," Veron said.

Veron returned home to Argentina in 2006 and has led Estudiantes to two league titles and their fourth South American Libertadores Cup crown adding to the three his father Juan Ramon was involved in between 1968 and 1970. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)