March 10 Racing Club's match at San Martin was abandoned when the home side's fans rioted in another incident of the violence afflicting Argentine soccer this year.

Racing were coasting to a 3-0 victory when referee Carlos Maglio abandoned Saturday's "Final" championship match in the 87th minute with hooligans hurling objects onto the pitch and attempting to break down perimeter fencing.

Police failed in their efforts to try to stop the violence with fire hoses.

The Argentine Football Association is widely expected to confirm a Racing win that will keep San Martin, from the western Andean province of San Juan, deep in relegation trouble after 13 matches without a victory.

Media reports said San Martin coach Gabriel Perrone, who during the week suggested his team's rivals were favoured by referees after last weekend's 3-0 defeat at champions Velez Sarsfield, had handed in his resignation.

Racing have only four points from their previous four matches in the championship, the second of two in the Argentine season. San Martin have three.

There was a rarefied atmosphere ahead of Saturday's match in San Juan with reports suggesting Racing might want to throw the game, allowing San Martin to win, in order to put their bitter rivals Independiente in greater danger of relegation.

Independiente face the possibility of the drop for the first time in June as they are in the bottom three of the relegation standings, a separate table with teams' average points over three seasons.

There have been two deaths in the last week as a result of football-related violence in Argentina.