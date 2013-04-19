BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Around 100 hooded 'hooligans' brandishing sticks broke into the changing rooms at Argentine second division club Huracan and stole players' money and clothes on Thursday, coach Jose Maria Llop said.

The incident occurred a day after the team were knocked out of the Copa Argentina by first division side Godoy Cruz.

"After (Thursday's) practice, when we were in the dressing rooms having showers, the barras bravas (hooligans) came into the club with their faces covered and sticks and intimidated us all," Llop said.

"They hit some of the lads," he told reporters.

"When we left, the physical trainer's car and some others had been scratched and the tyres burst. There were eight other cars in that state. They also took money from players," he said.

"There were 150 barras who came into the stadium, broke cars and threatened players," club president Alejandro Nadur said.

Huracan are in eighth place in the second-tier Primera B Nacional standings with 39 points from 29 matches, 20 points behind leaders Rosario Central. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero, Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)